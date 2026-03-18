Mizoram: Aizawl Municipal Corporation poll set for April 21

Aizawl, March 18 (IANS) The Mizoram State Election Commission (SEC) on Wednesday announced that elections to the 19-member Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) will be held on April 21.

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State Election Commissioner H. Lalthlangliana, while announcing the schedule, said the statutory notification for the AMC elections was issued on Wednesday.

The last date for filing nominations has been set for March 25.

Scrutiny of nominations and allotment of symbols will take place on March 27, while March 30 is the deadline for withdrawal of candidature.

Counting of votes will be conducted on April 27.

Although the municipality’s current term ended on March 1, the SEC had deferred the election process due to administrative reasons, including the state Assembly’s budget session, which concluded on March 16, and the ongoing state board examinations.

The main opposition party, Mizo National Front (MNF), has announced candidates for all 19 seats, while the Congress has released names for 13 constituencies. The ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), led by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, is yet to declare its candidates.

According to SEC officials, over 2.39 lakh voters, including 1.26 lakh women, across the 19 wards are eligible to cast their votes in the civic polls.

In the previous AMC elections held in February 2021, the MNF secured a majority with 11 seats, followed by the ZPM with 6 seats, while the Congress won 2 seats.

The SEC has also issued the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for political parties and candidates. The MCC came into effect from the date of the election announcement on Wednesday and will remain in force until the completion of the election process on April 30, according to an official notification.

The notification states that no recruitment or appointment processes in government departments, public undertakings, or corporations within Aizawl Municipality should be initiated, including written tests, interviews, or selections, without prior approval from the SEC, except for cases handled by the State Public Service Commission.

Additionally, no transfers or postings of officials are permitted during the MCC period within the municipality. Any transfer orders issued before the election announcement but not yet implemented must not be executed without specific written permission from the SEC.

--IANS

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