'Miya Muslim' row: AIUDF stages walkout from Assam Assembly

Guwahati, Feb 17 (IANS) All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLAs on Tuesday staged a walkout from the Assam Assembly on the second day of the Budget Session after their notice for an adjournment motion seeking a discussion on alleged "harassment" of Miya Muslims was not taken up.

The party later held a protest outside the Assembly premises. Speaking to mediapersons, AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of repeatedly targeting the minority community through what he termed provocative and polarising statements.

“Today, on behalf of the AIUDF, we moved an adjournment motion because the Chief Minister is instigating people in the name of Miya Muslims. He made remarks suggesting that Miya Muslims should be paid only Rs 4 or Rs 5 as rickshaw fare. Such statements are deeply objectionable,” Islam alleged.

He further accused the BJP-led government of pursuing a deliberate policy of polarisation and creating divisions between communities in Assam.

“The Chief Minister continuously disturbs the minority community. This government is working only to harass them. Sometimes, BJP leaders talk about shootouts and raise slogans like ‘No Mercy’, clearly targeting a particular minority community. This is nothing but polarisation politics,” Islam said.

The AIUDF leader stated that the adjournment motion was moved under Rule 56 of the Assam Assembly Rules, which allows discussion on matters of urgent public importance, particularly when they involve remarks made by a person holding a constitutional post.

“Under Rule 56, there should be a discussion. Being in a constitutional post, how can the Chief Minister make such statements and target a particular community in the name of Bangladeshi Miya Muslims? We were not given an opportunity to discuss this serious issue on the floor of the House,” he said.

Islam added that the denial of discussion forced the party to boycott the proceedings and stage a walkout in protest.

The AIUDF leaders reiterated their demand that the matter be taken up for discussion in the Assembly and urged the Speaker to ensure discipline and impartiality in the House. The ruling BJP is yet to respond to the allegations raised by the AIUDF.

--IANS

tdr/dpb