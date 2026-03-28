Minor killed in stabbing during wedding procession clash in Delhi's Rani Bagh

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) A 17-year-old boy was killed and another sustained injuries after being stabbed during a clash between two groups at a wedding procession in the Rani Bagh area of northwest Delhi late on Friday night, police said on Saturday.

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The incident occurred around 11:15 P.M. when a quarrel broke out between two groups of youths during the event, escalating into a violent confrontation.

According to a friend of the deceased, a scuffle initially erupted among some boys, and the victim may have stepped in to intervene. However, an individual present at the spot allegedly mistook his actions and attacked him with a knife. It remains unclear whether the deceased had physically engaged in the altercation.

The deceased, identified as 17-and-a-half-year-old Nikhil Yadav, had attended the wedding along with his friends. During the altercation, he sustained multiple stab wounds and was left critically injured. Another youth, identified as Sunny, also suffered injuries and is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Family members and friends said that Nikhil had gone to the wedding with his companions when an argument broke out among a group of boys. When he attempted to mediate, several individuals allegedly attacked both him and Sunny with knives. Sunny sustained stab injuries below the waist.

A friend of the deceased said they were informed about Nikhil's death through a phone call from an unidentified person.

Police said that upon receiving information about the incident, senior officers, including the District DCP, Additional DCP, ACP and SHO, rushed to the spot. A crime team examined the scene and collected CCTV footage, while several youths were detained for questioning to ascertain the identity of the attackers.

Officials said the injured were rushed to a hospital, where Nikhil succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Both the deceased and the injured youth are residents of the Naharpur area in Rohini. Nikhil worked as a motor mechanic, according to preliminary information.

The body has been taken into custody and preserved for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered, and multiple teams from the Delhi Police, including personnel from Rani Bagh Police Station and the district's Special Staff, have been deployed to trace and arrest the accused.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the clash stemmed from a dispute between two groups during the wedding, reportedly over the choice of songs to be played by the DJ.

Police said that, considering the seriousness of the case, seven people, including some minors, have been detained within hours of the incident. Further investigation is underway to establish the exact sequence of events and identify all those involved.

--IANS

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