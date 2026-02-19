MILAN 2026: Terror, piracy, new challenges need navies to join hands, says Rajnath Singh

Visakhapatnam, Feb 19 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that cooperation among navies is no longer an option but an imperative to collectively address challenges, such as piracy, maritime terrorism, illegal fishing, trafficking, cyber vulnerabilities and disruptions to critical supply chains.

Speaking at the inauguration of the multilateral naval exercise 'MILAN 2026' here, the Defence Minister said these distinctive responsibilities call upon the international community to join hands to manage the challenges harmoniously and act in the spirit of mutual respect.

He added that climate change is intensifying natural disasters, making humanitarian and disaster relief operations more frequent and more demanding. “No single navy, however capable, can address these challenges alone. This is why cooperation among the navies is no longer an option; it is an imperative,” he said.

MILAN 2026 seeks to enhance interoperability among navies of partner countries, improve professional competence by sharing professional experiences and practices, and deepen friendships among participants by evolving bonds of mutual advantage, he said

Rajnath Singh said that through joint exercises at sea, professional interactions during such meetings and cultural exchanges, "we reaffirm our commitment to establishing a lasting bond of friendship".

“We aspire to establish an equitable maritime order based on international rules and freedom of navigation in accordance with international law,” he said.

MILAN gives practical expression to that shared language. "Today, we carry forward that cohesive spirit and maritime momentum from ceremony to substance as we transition decisively into the operational aspect of maritime engagement through MILAN," he said.

The Defence Minister said this year, with the participation of 74 nations, MILAN 2026 stands as the largest and most inclusive edition to date, a reflection of the confidence the global maritime community places in India as a trusted and responsible maritime partner.

He said, "As a true Vishwa-Mitra or a trusted global friend, we will continue to play a constructive and dependable role in the region."

“We believe that holistic maritime security and mutual prosperity are indivisible and can only be achieved through cooperation, trust and shared commitment among like-minded nations,” said Rajnath Singh.

The sea phase of MILAN 2026 is scheduled to start on February 21 and will conclude on February 25. Both the harbour and sea phases are designed to enhance interoperability among participating navies, strengthen maritime domain awareness, and conduct advanced drills in anti-submarine warfare, air defence, and search-and-rescue operations.

The exercise seeks to bring together navies of friendly foreign countries to deepen professional ties, exchange operational best practices and expand maritime cooperation.

Initiated by the Indian Navy in 1995, MILAN is a biennial multilateral naval engagement that began with the participation of four regional countries -- Indonesia, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

