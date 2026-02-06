Metro fares not decided by State but fixed by panel set up by Centre: K'taka CM

Bengaluru, Feb 6 (IANS) Responding to public backlash and criticism from political parties over the recent revision of Bengaluru Metro fares, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday clarified that under the Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002, Metro fares are not decided by the State Government but are fixed by an independent panel set up by the Centre through the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

In an official statement, the Chief Minister said the Bengaluru Metro is more than just a transport system and described it as a symbol of the city’s aspirations and an everyday lifeline for lakhs of working people, students, and families. He said a responsible government must listen to citizens first and assured the people of Karnataka that their concerns would not be ignored.

However, Siddaramaiah said it was important for the public to know the facts and not be misled by political misinformation. He clarified that under the Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002, Metro fares are not decided by the State Government. The fares are fixed by an independent Fare Fixation Committee constituted by the Union Government through the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Citing Sections 36 and 37 of the Act, the Chief Minister said the committee is mandated to submit its recommendations within a stipulated period and that these recommendations are legally binding on the metro administration and must be implemented. He added that neither the State Government nor the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited has the authority to override or disregard the committee’s decision.

The Fare Fixation Committee, he noted, was constituted by the Union Government, headed by a former High Court judge, operates under a Central law, and its recommendations are mandated by Parliament. Blaming the Karnataka Government for a decision imposed under a Union framework is factually incorrect and a deliberate attempt to mislead the public, he said.

Despite legal limitations, Siddaramaiah said the State Government’s commitment to public welfare goes beyond procedural boundaries. He reiterated that public transport must remain affordable, inclusive, and supportive of everyday livelihoods and said Bengaluru’s growth should not come at the cost of commuter hardship.

The Chief Minister said he would formally take up the matter with the Union Government, urging it to reconsider the fare levels recommended by the Fare Fixation Committee, explore mechanisms to moderate or rationalise fares — especially for daily commuters, students, and low-income groups — and examine policy options that balance financial sustainability with social equity.

He said Karnataka has consistently led the country in urban mobility and public institutions and would continue to engage constructively and constitutionally to protect the interests of Bengalureans.

He also appealed to the Opposition to rise above misinformation and stand united in the interest of the people of Karnataka.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Siddaramaiah said the same leaders who failed to protect Karnataka’s interests in Delhi were now staging protests in Bengaluru and unfairly targeting the State Government. He questioned why BJP MPs from Karnataka did not raise the issue forcefully in Parliament and why Union Ministers from the State failed to oppose high fare slabs at the national level.

The Chief Minister alleged that Karnataka BJP leaders were more interested in pleasing their high command than standing with the people of the State. He said the metro fare hike was part of a broader pattern of injustice by the BJP-led Union Government, including reduced tax devolution, denial of fair grants, delays in infrastructure support, and policies that increase the cost of living for ordinary citizens.

Urging the BJP to stop misleading the public, Siddaramaiah said the State Government would always stand with the people and assured that no injustice — fiscal, administrative, or political — would go unanswered.

--IANS

mka/rad