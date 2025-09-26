Memorable reunion in Chandigarh today for ‘final salute’ to MiG-21

Chandigarh, Sep 26 (IANS) It will be a memorable and emotional reunion in Chandigarh, the City Beautiful, where its first squadron was commissioned in 1963, on Friday, as the skies will roar to give ‘final salute’ to the Russian-made MiG-21 that was inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF) almost six decades ago.

It will be a memorable but emotional reunion in Chandigarh, the City Beautiful, where its first squadron was commissioned in 1963, on Friday, as the skies will roar to give ‘final salute’ to the Russian-made MiG-21 that was inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF) almost six decades ago.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will attend the retirement ceremony of the MiG-21 aircraft, and the Air Chief Marshal will personally participate in the final mission to pay tribute to the MiG-21.

Officials say this farewell to the MiG-21 marks an emotional chapter in the IAF’s glorious history, whose valour and service will always be remembered.

The MiG-21 was inducted into the IAF way back in 1963 and played a vital role in the nation's defense. The first MiG-21 squadron was established in Chandigarh in 1963, initially operating from three tents. After joining the IAF, this fighter aircraft played a role in India's victory on many fronts.

For a long time, this aircraft remained a symbol of air power. Its roar in the sky resonated with the nation's confidence. It has also been depicted in numerous films. Countless stories and tales are associated with this aircraft, which the MiG-21 is leaving behind forever.

On this occasion, fellow pilots of the MiG-21 over the years also shared emotional moments.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will be the chief guest at the farewell ceremony at the Air Force Station, besides the presence of Chief of the Defence Staff, Gen Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff, Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, Air Officers Commanding-in-Chief of all IAF commands, and other senior military officials.

The MiG-21 participated in significant operations like the 1965 and 1971 wars, the 1999 Kargil conflict, and the 2019 Balakot airstrike. Notably, during Balakot, the aircraft shot down an F-16. The aircraft has been an integral part of the training of Indian fighter pilots for decades.

The retirement ceremony will feature a final flight by two flypast formations, named 'Badal' and 'Panther'. The indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA Tejas) is poised to replace the MiG-21.

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh will fly the last sortie of the Squadron with the call sign ‘Badal 3’. Squadron Leader Priya Sharma will be among the pilots taking part in the ceremonial MiG-21 flypast, having also flown in the full dress rehearsal on Wednesday.

The six jets of number 23 Squadron, set to feature in the farewell, will receive a water cannon salute upon landing, with Priya Sharma playing a key role in this historic moment.

Officials say the farewell of MiG-21 also marks an emotional chapter in the Indian Air Force's glorious history, whose valour and service will always be remembered.

--IANS

vg/rs