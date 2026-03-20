Mehbooba Mufti greets people on Eid, appeals for donations for Iranians affected by conflict

Srinagar, March 20 (IANS) Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Friday extended greetings to the people on Eid-ul-Fitr while appealing to them to donate for Iranians affected by the ongoing conflict.

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In her message, Mufti wished the people well-being and prosperity, expressing hope that the festival would strengthen bonds of communal harmony and bring peace and stability to Jammu and Kashmir and beyond.

She reminded people of the true essence of Eid, emphasising compassion, gratitude, and the importance of remembering the poor and needy while sharing the joy of the occasion.

Highlighting the spiritual significance of Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan, she said the festival is an occasion to rededicate oneself to truthfulness, sincerity, self-discipline, patience, and piety, while expressing gratitude to the Almighty for the strength to observe the fasts.

Referring to the ongoing situation in Iran, Mufti expressed concern over the humanitarian challenges faced by its people. In a recent appeal, she urged people to come forward with donations through the Iranian Embassy to support those affected, calling for compassion and solidarity in these difficult times.

She reiterated that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have always upheld the values of mutual coexistence and brotherhood, which remain central to the region’s unique cultural identity.

Mufti also prayed for peace, prosperity, and well-being for all, urging people to use the occasion to foster unity, reconciliation, and collective progress.

The festival of Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir, like the rest of the country, on Saturday. The festival comes after the Muslim holy month of fasting, Ramzan. People offer Eid prayers in the morning on the occasion.

These prayers are thanksgiving prayers offered by the devout after the successful completion of dawn-to-dusk fasting during the month of Ramzan.

--IANS

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