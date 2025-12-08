Meghalaya: ED conducts searches in money laundering case for approval of funds to autonomous district council

Shillong, Dec 8 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate's (ED) Shillong Sub-Zonal Office has carried out its first-ever search operations in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills in connection with an alleged multi-crore misappropriation of development funds sanctioned for the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), officials said on Monday.

According to an official statement, the searches were conducted on December 4 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, targeting five premises linked to the prime accused Boston Ch. Marak and co-accused -- Ismail Marak, Kubon Sangma and Nikseng Sangma.

According to ED officials, the case centres on a systematic diversion of GHADC development funds meant for the Asanang constituency.

Officials claimed that the accused, in alleged connivance with GHADC members, contractors and middlemen, facilitated non-execution of sanctioned works and manipulated fund releases in violation of established procedures.

The probe found that out of a total allocation of Rs 28.66 crore, a substantial proportion was diverted or siphoned off through irregular advances and fraudulent withdrawals.

A key component of the alleged modus operandi involved the premature release of 60 per cent of sanctioned funds to contractors -- particularly Kubon Sangma and Nikseng Sangma -- in clear violation of financial norms.

Evidence gathered during the search indicates that these contractors received multiple cheques on the instructions of Ismail Marak.

Kubon Sangma is said to have withdrawn the entire amount and handed it back to Ismail Marak, while Nikseng Sangma allegedly transferred his share directly to a designated bank account linked to the main accused Boston Ch. Marak.

ED officials said that both contractors have admitted during questioning that they withdrew funds and returned them either to GHADC members or to their family members, confirming large-scale diversion of public money.

During the operation, investigators seized incriminating documents, digital devices and records related to investments in immovable properties.

Several bank accounts belonging to the accused and their relatives were also frozen under Section 17(1A) of the PMLA.

Officials said the searches mark a significant step in unravelling the financial trail behind suspected corruption in the autonomous council.

The investigation is continuing to identify additional beneficiaries, money trails and potential laundering layers, the Central agency added.

--IANS

tdr/khz