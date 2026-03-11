Meghalaya: District council polls postponed amid violence in Garo Hills​

Shillong, March 11 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Wednesday appealed to citizens, particularly in the Garo Hills region, to maintain peace and calm amid rising tensions, as the state government decided to postpone the elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC). ​

In a post on X, Sangma urged people to uphold law and order at what he described as a “critical juncture” and said the government would engage with political parties and stakeholders to address the issues behind the unrest. ​

“Based on the prevailing situation, the Government has decided to cancel/postpone the elections to the GHADC. We will call all political parties and stakeholders to discuss the issues and try to work out solutions, taking everyone on board,” the Chief Minister said, reiterating his appeal to citizens to maintain peace. ​

Announcing the decision earlier in the day, District Council Affairs Minister Prestone Tynsong said the April 10 GHADC elections were deferred following a review of the deteriorating law-and-order situation during a video conference meeting with Sangma and other officials. ​

Tynsong said several incidents of violence had been reported in different parts of Garo Hills, including the alleged burning of the National People’s Party (NPP) office in Tura and damage to a mosque. ​

He described the incidents as unfortunate and urged residents, civil society groups, and other stakeholders to remain calm. ​

The minister added that unrest had also spread to areas such as Williamnagar, prompting the government to postpone the polls until normalcy is restored. ​

Additional security forces have been deployed in the region with assistance from the Ministry of Home Affairs. ​

Referring to reports of two deaths during the violence, Tynsong said the circumstances are being examined, and preliminary indications suggest the deaths may not have resulted from police firing. ​

Four injured persons are currently undergoing treatment, and the district administration has been directed to ensure proper medical care. ​

The minister also cited a recent Meghalaya High Court order highlighting procedural lapses in a GHADC notification regarding Scheduled Tribe certificate requirements for candidates, adding that the cabinet will meet on Thursday to review the situation and decide the next course of action.

--IANS

tdr/dan