Meghalaya coal mine tragedy: PM Modi expresses grief, announces compensation for kin of deceased

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, expressed deep grief over the tragic coal mine mishap in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district and announced an ex-gratia assistance from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the victims' families.

In a message posted on social media platform X, the Prime Minister conveyed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

"Pained by the mishap in East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest," he said.

Prime Minister Modi also announced a financial assistance from the PMNRF, saying that an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased, while those injured in the incident would receive Rs 50,000.

Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister Conard K. Sangma said the Meghalaya government has ordered a thorough inquiry into the incident and made it clear that accountability would be enforced.

"The Meghalaya government has ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the incident. Accountability will be fixed, and those responsible will face strict legal action," he added.

Stressing that there would be no leniency in matters involving public safety, the Chief Minister asserted that the state would not compromise when it comes to the protection of human lives.

He said the administration would ensure that all necessary legal and administrative steps are taken based on the findings of the inquiry.

"In this moment of sorrow, the state stands in solidarity with all those affected," Chief Minister Sangma added.

In one of the deadliest mining accidents in recent years, the bodies of at least 16 labourers have been recovered following a massive explosion at a suspected illegal coal mine in the Thangsku area of Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district, police officials said on Thursday.

Confirming the toll in the accident, East Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar said rescue teams have so far retrieved 16 bodies from the accident site.

"Sixteen bodies have been recovered so far," Kumar told IANS, adding that the search and rescue operation is still underway.

Officials said the ex-gratia relief would be extended as part of the Centre's immediate support to the victims of the tragedy, even as rescue and investigation efforts continue at the accident site.

