Meghalaya coal mine tragedy: Eight injured admitted in hospitals

Shillong, Feb 6 (IANS) At least eight people were admitted to two hospitals in Shillong after sustaining burn injuries in a dynamite explosion at an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district, officials said on Friday.

Read More

According to health officials, seven of the injured are undergoing treatment at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), while one person has been admitted to Nazareth Hospital here.

The seven victims which have been identified as Shanki Shylla, Deb Malakar, Korna, Bom Magar, Lalit Magar, Jamil Ahmed and Nor Bahadur.

Doctors attending to the injured victims said that all of them have suffered second-degree burn injuries and are currently under medical observation.

Their condition is reported to be stable, though they continue to receive specialised care.

Earlier on Friday, police have arrested two persons believed to be the owners of the illegal coal mine where a powerful explosion claimed at least 25 lives.

Confirming the arrests, East Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar said the accused were taken into custody in connection with the blast that occurred on Wednesday morning at Thangsko area.

However, the police declined to reveal the identities of the arrested persons, saying that details would be made public after they are produced before a court.

The explosion at the illegal coal mine has so far resulted in the death of 25 workers.

The incident has once again highlighted the continued operation of banned rat-hole coal mining activities in the district despite repeated directives from the courts.

Meanwhile, taking a stern view of the continued operation of illegal coal mines in Meghalaya, the High Court has ordered immediate arrests in connection with the deadly explosion at an alleged illegal mining site in East Jaintia Hills district that claimed at least 25 lives.

A division bench comprising Justice H.S. Thangkhiew and Justice W. Diengdoh took suo motu cognisance of media reports relating to the blast that occurred in the Thangsku area.

The court expressed serious concern that illegal coal mining activities were still being carried out in the district despite an earlier fatal incident reported on January 14 this year, indicating persistent violations of mining ban and court directions.

Saying that repeated tragedies point to grave administrative lapses, the bench directed the district administration and police to act without delay.

The court ordered the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of East Jaintia Hills to identify and arrest the mine owners, operators and all those involved in the alleged illegal mining operations.

It also instructed authorities to seize all equipment, documents and other incriminating materials connected with the mining activity.

The court also sought an explanation from the officials on how such prohibited activities were allowed to persist despite previous incidents and existing legal restrictions.

It cautioned that stringent directions would follow if the authorities failed to demonstrate concrete and effective action.

In one of the deadliest mining accidents in recent years, the bodies of at least 25 labourers have been recovered following a massive explosion at a suspected illegal coal mine in the Thangsku area of Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district on Thursday.

--IANS

tdr/khz