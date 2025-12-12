Meghalaya CM hands over lease pattas, ends decades-long land dispute

Shillong, Dec 12 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, on Friday, announced the handover of land pattas through long-term lease agreements to residents of eight localities in Tura, marking a major step toward resolving land disputes that have persisted for decades between the public and the General Administration Department (GAD).

The disputes stemmed from prolonged encroachment of government properties and office spaces in Tura town, which had led to multiple court cases, eviction drives, and recurring law-and-order challenges.

Chief Minister Sangma said the decision to offer structured long-term leases was taken after careful assessment and was modelled on a similar initiative successfully implemented in Williamnagar two to three years ago.

"For many years, several government properties and office spaces were encroached upon, resulting in legal complexities and social concerns. Building on the Williamnagar model, we decided to resolve these issues through long-term lease agreements," CM Sangma told reporters after distributing the pattas.

Under the new arrangement, the land will remain government revenue land, retaining full ownership with the state.

However, households currently residing on these lands will receive leases based on defined and transparent criteria, providing both legal clarity and security of tenure.

Chief Minister Sangma said the approach balances public welfare and administrative responsibility while preventing further disputes.

"The objective is to bring clarity and security to both the government and the public. The lease pattas ensure that residents have recognised tenure while the state retains ownership, making future planning and development more predictable," he added.

The Chief Minister said the first phase covers only those localities that have voluntarily agreed to participate in the process.

Over the past two years, these areas have undergone extensive surveys, drone mapping, digital land assessments, and public hearings to ensure a fair and well-documented settlement.

Chief Minister Sangma emphasised that no locality would be forced into the scheme, noting that areas which have not yet agreed will be taken up in the second phase once consensus is built.

"This is a voluntary and consultative process. No area will be compelled to participate," he said.

Calling the initiative a "significant step" toward planned and orderly urban growth, the Chief Minister said the regularisation move would pave the way for systematic development across Tura town and reduce long-standing administrative friction between the government and residents.

--IANS

tdr/khz