Mega recruitment in Maha after 150 days of action plan program: Minister

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Information Technology Minister Ashish Shelar on Tuesday announced in the state council that mega recruitment will be done in Maharashtra after the 150-day action plan program under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The number of vacant posts in various government departments in the state is currently 2,97,859, which is about 30 to 35 per cent of the total number of posts, he added.

Replying to the discussion under Rule 260, Minister Shelar said that recruitment to these vacant posts is done through direct service and promotion. The practice of filling up posts through external sources in government departments is very rare. Judicial 'D' category posts are also filled only through direct service.

The minister said that appointments are made on a contract basis to fill the vacant posts of retired employees. However, they do not have any administrative or financial rights. These employees are used only for specific tasks. Their experience is useful, but they are not appointed for a period of more than three years, he added.

The Chief Minister's 150-day action plan includes a detailed review of vacancies in various departments, promotion opportunities, recruitment through MPSC and appointments on compassionate grounds. The General Administration Department is preparing a full report and outline of this as per the prevailing government rules, he said.

Meanwhile, School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse, during the half-hour discussion in the state assembly, said that teachers will be made available in Zilla Parishad schools in the state according to the number of students. Members Bhimrao Tapkir, Siddharth Shirole and Kailas Patil participated in this discussion.

Minister Bhuse said that CCTV cameras are being installed in every school from the point of view of student safety. Care will be taken to ensure that these cameras are equipped with modern technology. Five per cent of the District Planning Committee's funds are reserved for the education sector.

Instructions have been given to install CCTV cameras in schools from this fund as well. There are 492 schools in the Pune Municipal Corporation, out of which CCTV cameras have been installed in 393 schools.

“If there are complaints regarding the quality of school nutrition, they will be investigated, and action will be taken against those guilty. A detailed plan is being prepared to provide all the physical facilities in the schools. The work of Nizam-era schools in Marathwada will be completed soon. There will be no shortage of funds for this,” said the minister.

