Meeting with Nitin Gadkari on road accident issue soon: Maha Minister

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Public Works (excluding Public Undertakings) Minister Shivendrasinh Raje Bhosale on Friday in the Legislative Assembly said that a joint meeting will soon be held with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to take necessary measures to reduce the number of road accidents in the state.

The minister was replying to a calling attention motion moved by NCP member Vijaysinh Pandit regarding the death of passengers in an unfortunate accident on the national highway in Gevrai taluka of Beed district.

Minister Bhosale said that a modern technology-based system has been implemented to reduce the number of road accidents in the state.

“Through this system, various black spots on the roads are recorded with actual photographs. Also, a District Road Safety Committee has been formed for each district of the state, which includes technical officers. Regarding road accidents in Beed district and necessary measures, a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee will be held under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister and Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar, and necessary measures will be implemented. Also, necessary infrastructure improvements such as technical improvements, signage, speed control systems, and protective measures on turns will be made at accident-prone places on the highway,” he added.

Several members, including Suresh Dhas, Babasaheb Deshmukh, Amol Jawale, Manoj Kayande, Hikmat Udhan and Shekhar Nikam, informed the road accidents in their constituencies and demanded a time-bound programme to reduce road accidents.

Meanwhile, Environment Minister Pankaja Munde in the state assembly said that the meeting of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) will soon be held with the concerned agencies and the District Collectors of the districts to review the present state of mangroves and measures to be taken for the protection of mangroves in the state. She was replying to a question raised by member Shantaram More.

“Mangrove forests are a natural protective wall to protect from the sea. Therefore, protecting and conserving mangrove forests is also important for the balance of the environment. A Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Committee has been formed. The responsibility of protecting mangrove forests is collective. If there is any illegal encroachment by dumping fill or debris anywhere, strict action will be taken against them as per the law,” she announced.

--IANS

sj/dan