MEA Verifies US Deportation of Indian Immigrants to Panama, Costa Rica

New Delhi: India on Friday confirmed that it is aware of deportation flights to Panama and Costa Rica, which have been undertaken as part of a bridge arrangement between the US and the respective governments.

In a weekly press briefing on Friday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the government is verifying details like whether those deported to the region comprise Indians. The Indian government has assured that it will provide necessary assistance to its nationals who are being deported.

"We are verifying the details of whether the individuals concerned are Indian nationals or not. Once that verification details are complete, then arrangements will be made for them," Jaiswal said.

According to the agreement, Costa Rica and Panama will serve as transit countries for deportees, with the US bearing all operational costs. The Indian mission in Panama, which is also accredited to Costa Rica, is in touch with local authorities to verify the details.

"We have seen some reports about deportation flights to Panama and Costa Rica. It is our understanding that these have been undertaken as per a bridge arrangement between the US and the respective governments. Both Costa Rica and Panama have agreed to serve as transit countries for deportees, while the US bears all the costs of the operation," Randhir Jaiswal said.

The Ministry of External Affairs is working closely with the local authorities to ensure the safe and dignified return of Indian citizens.

Earlier, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh expressed concern over reports of Indian deportees sent to Panama, describing the steps taken by the US as "most inhuman and demeaning" in manner.

"We would have thought that Indian citizens deported by the Trump Administration would be sent back to India with dignity. Such deportations have taken place in a most inhuman and demeaning manner. Now come reports that more Indian citizens have been deported to Panama. What is going on?" Jairam Ramesh posted on X.

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Panama, Nicaragua and Coast Rica on Thursday informed that a group of Indians had reached Panama from the US.

"They are safe and secure at a Hotel with all essential facilities Embassy team has obtained consular access. We are working closely with the host Government to ensure their wellbeing," the Indian embassy in Panama wrote on X. (ANI)