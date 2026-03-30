MEA debunks 'fake' claims on fertiliser unit closures due to LNG shortage

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday issued a fact check, rejecting as “fake” certain social media posts and maps alleging closure of fertiliser production units in the country and a possible resultant shortage threatening foodgrain availability in the next season.

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“Please stay alert against such false and baseless claims and posts on social media!” the MEA said in a post on its official social media handle.

The Ministry also shared images of “fake” social media posts which claimed, “Massive food shortages by next wheat harvest season in March” and “A map of reported ammonia and urea plant closures in India”.

The “fake” map, captioned “LNG supply disruption triggers fertiliser plant closures across South Asia”, carried over two dozen markers displaying the locations of fertiliser plants that were purportedly forced to shut partially or completely. The MEA, however, dismissed these claims as baseless.

In an earlier fact check, the MEA dismissed rumours about the government’s strategy to evacuate Indians from the Gulf amid the ongoing conflict.

Issuing an alert on social media, the Ministry said: “This Instagram post is misleading. It claims that Government has asked Indian nationals to register on Madad (Help) portal for evacuation.”

“Clarification: MEA and Embassies in the West Asia region have opened helplines to assist Indian nationals with various needs in view of the conflict,” a Ministry spokesperson said.

The Ministry had earlier dismissed another “fake” news alert carrying articles with headlines such as “Jammu and Kashmir intel agencies flag Rs 17.91 crore Iran aid donation scam, middlemen network in focus”.

In another instance, the MEA rubbished as “fake” a social media post claiming that an Indian oil tanker was allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz after payment was made in “Chinese yuan”.

The Ministry also warned against another “fake” news item which claimed that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is offering limited “safe passage” to tankers that bypass the US dollar in favour of Chinese currency.

--IANS

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