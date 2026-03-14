Mayawati calls Cong 'anti-Dalit’, says party exploiting Kanshi Ram’s name for political gain

Lucknow, March 14 (IANS) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief, Mayawati, on Saturday came down heavily on the Congress over its proposal seeking the Bharat Ratna for Bahujan leader Kanshi Ram, accusing the party of attempting to "exploit his name" despite what she described as its long-standing "anti-Dalit" attitude.

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Her remarks came a day after Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha (LoP), Rahul Gandhi, said that if late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru were alive today, Bahujan leader Kanshi Ram would have become the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

LoP Gandhi made the statement while speaking at a ‘Samajik Parivartan Divas (Social Change Day)' programme held at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow to mark Kanshi Ram’s birth anniversary.

During the event, a proposal was also passed demanding that Kanshi Ram be conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian honour.

Reacting sharply, Mayawati questioned the Congress party’s intentions and recalled its past record regarding recognition of Dalit leaders.

“As is known. The Congress Party, during its many years in power at the Centre, never accorded due respect and honour to the messiah of Dalits and the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, the most revered Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, nor did it bestow upon him the title of ‘Bharat Ratna’. So how can this party now honour the respected Shri Kanshi Ram Ji with this title?” she said.

The BSP leader also alleged that the Congress had failed to show adequate respect after Kanshi Ram’s death.

“It was this very Congress Party, while in power at the Centre, that did not even declare a single day of national mourning upon the passing of respected Shri Kanshi Ram Ji, nor did the SP government in UP at that time declare any state mourning,” Mayawati said.

She further claimed that several organisations and political groups associated with the Dalit community had come under the influence of other parties and were misusing Kanshi Ram’s legacy for political advantage.

“Similarly, numerous organisations and parties formed by the Dalit community, which have fallen into the hands of other parties, are always engaged in exploiting his name for their gain,” she added.

Mayawati also accused rival parties of working to weaken the BSP, which was founded by Kanshi Ram.

“Now, all these parties are constantly employing all sorts of tactics to weaken the BSP party founded by the respected Shri Kanshi Ram Ji. Therefore, his followers and supporters must always remain vigilant against them. They must especially stay alert to the Congress Party, due to whose anti-Dalit mindset and mentality the BSP had to be created in the first place,” she said.

She further urged party workers to actively participate in programmes organised to mark Kanshi Ram’s birth anniversary and strengthen the BSP’s presence.

“At the same time, on the occasion of the respected Shri Kanshi Ram Ji’s birth anniversary tomorrow, March 15, 2026, party members must ensure the success of all programs of the party he founded, the BSP, across the country, including in UP,” Mayawati added.

--IANS

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