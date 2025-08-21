‘Massive conspiracy’: Tej Pratap Yadav vows to expose five families tomorrow

Patna, Aug 21 (IANS) RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav has once again claimed that five powerful families conspired to “destroy” his political and family life.

On Thursday, Tej Pratap posted on his official X handle an animated photograph along with a sharp allegation.

“In my political career of more than ten years, I have never wronged or conspired against anyone. But the people of these five families tried their best to completely end my political and family life. Tomorrow I will bring the face and character of all five families in front of the public. I am going to expose each of their conspiracies tomorrow,” he wrote.

The remarks come at a time when Tej Pratap is facing turbulence both in politics and within his own family.

Recently, Lalu Prasad Yadav expelled him from the party and family for six years after a social media post went viral.

The post, containing a photograph of a woman named Anushka Yadav, claimed that Tej Pratap had been in a relationship with her for the past 12 years.

The post created uproar in Bihar’s political circles, giving ammunition to rivals and deepening divisions within the RJD.

Tej Pratap later denied making the post, claiming that his Facebook account had been hacked and accusing his detractors of uploading the controversial content as part of a larger conspiracy.

After his expulsion from the RJD and distancing from Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family, former minister Tej Pratap Yadav has launched a new political platform under the banner of ‘Team Tej Pratap Yadav’.

In the run-up to the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, Tej Pratap has intensified his campaigning across the state, repeatedly targeting his opponents with the phrase ‘Jaychand (traitor)’.

He alleged that a group of “Jaychands” conspired against him to end his political career, though he has refrained from naming them so far.

“Some Jaychands have hatched conspiracies against me. But very soon, the people of Bihar will know their names and deeds,” Tej Pratap declared, without revealing further details.

The former RJD leader has also warned his younger brother and Leader of Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, to stay away from such “Jaychands,” hinting at growing tensions within the Yadav political family.

His announcement has triggered curiosity across Bihar’s political spectrum.

--IANS

ajk/dan