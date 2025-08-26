Mass murder case: Govt wants episode to end soon, says Karnataka Home Minister

Bengaluru, Aug 26 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Tuesday said that the state government believes the episode connected with the alleged Dharmasthala mass murders case should conclude at the earliest.

“The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is also trying to complete the probe quickly,” he added.

Speaking to the media at his residence in Bengaluru, HM Parameshwara said, “The investigation is being carried out seriously. On the one hand, crores of devotees of Dharmasthala have expressed their concerns and are waiting for the truth to come out. Naturally, the responsibility on the SIT is greater now.”

“Following the arrest of complainant Chinnaiah and the fallout of his interrogation, the SIT is carefully monitoring developments. The government also feels that this episode should end soon. The SIT, too, is trying to complete the probe at the earliest.

"The government does not monitor the SIT’s activities on a daily basis. They act based on the information available within the framework given by the government. Therefore, decisions such as whom to interrogate or whose houses to raid are taken by them as per their own assessment,” HM Parameshwara explained.

When asked about Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Shobha Karandlaje alleging a conspiracy by the state government, demanding an apology, and pressing for an NIA probe, HM Parameshwara said, “I have already clarified on the NIA investigation. There is no necessity for an NIA probe. The SIT is probing the issue efficiently. If there are any lapses, that is a different matter. Until the probe is completed and the report submitted, how can anyone say the report is incorrect?”

“Statements should be made with some responsibility. At this stage, there is no need to hand over the case to the NIA. The SIT is investigating. Let the report come, and naturally, its pros and cons will be discussed,” he said.

“Once the report is available, the government will take a decision. Making accusations is easy, but they must be substantiated. On what basis do they claim the government is wrong? We have taken all necessary actions. If they claim that even the constitution of the SIT is a conspiracy, how should we react? It can only be called unfortunate,” HM Parameshwara observed.

He further said, “The investigation involves technical procedures. For chemical analysis, certain steps must be followed. It is not possible to take shortcuts. Once they complete it, they will submit a report.”

“The government’s intention is to bring out the truth, and that is why the SIT was formed. To say that the very formation of the SIT is wrong is incorrect. We are committed to bringing out the truth before the communities and the state. That is our duty. Once the truth is brought out, the people can decide,” he clarified.

Answering a question on whether he would visit Dharmasthala when the BJP undertakes tours, HM Parameshwara replied, “We will visit when we want. Do we need permission to go to Lord Manjunatha? I have visited many times. My name itself is Parameshwara, which is another name for Lord Manjunatha.”

Speaking on internal reservations, he said, “The government will implement internal reservations from today as per the decided 6-6-5 formula.”

When asked about opposition from nomadic tribes and the possibility of them approaching court, he responded that he did not know what the court’s decision might be.

