Mass grave row: BJP demands K’taka Home Minister address devotees’ concerns

Bengaluru, Aug 18 (IANS) Karnataka BJP has demanded that Home Minister G. Parameshwara address the concerns of crores of devotees of the Dharmasthala pilgrimage centre in connection with the mass grave allegations.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara is scheduled to reply to the alleged Dharmasthala murders issue on Monday. The government has maintained that unless the interim report is filed, details of the investigation cannot be shared. The matter is expected to trigger a heated debate in the Assembly.

Karnataka BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra stated on Monday at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, “BJP MLAs, MPs and MLCs visited Dharmasthala and took darshan of Lord Manjunatheshwara on Sunday. Afterwards, we discussed the mass grave issue with the Dharmadhikari and BJP Rajya Sabha Member Veerendra Heggade. People of the state are questioning why the Karnataka government did not wake up to the propaganda in this regard.”

“In his statement in the Assembly today, the Home Minister has to answer whether the state government had any willingness to prevent the propaganda. Why was no action taken?” Vijayendra said.

“Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar has alleged that the BJP is doing politics over the issue. Mr. Shivakumar, you yourself have said that there is a big conspiracy regarding Dharmasthala and that you will reveal it at an appropriate time. When will that time come?” he questioned.

“Crores of devotees are worried and in a state of panic. People are concerned about the direction in which the investigation is heading. It seems the time has not yet come for Dy CM Shivakumar to reveal the conspiracy,” Vijayendra remarked.

“The Home Minister should address all these concerns. In his statement, he should present the interim report. We trust that the Home Minister will clear the confusion regarding the Dharmasthala matter today. Let’s see what answer the government gives in the Assembly,” he said.

“The state government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on the complaint of a masked man. Dy CM Shivakumar has already stated that it is a conspiracy. Why is there no investigation into the people behind the propaganda?” Vijayendra asked.

“The state government repeatedly files police cases and FIRs against our party workers for social media posts and arrests them. FIRs were filed swiftly in Tumakuru and Mysuru, and BJP workers were arrested. The government has turned a blind eye towards the propaganda by YouTubers and the role of Leftists, as even mentioned by Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao. We are questioning why the government is not initiating steps to stop this propaganda,” he stressed.

“If the BJP wanted to do politics, it would have taken up the matter immediately after the SIT was constituted. But we did not. During the course of investigation, neither the state nor the police department had time to look into the issue of systematic propaganda. The government should take action against these elements. The BJP will not remain silent on this issue,” Vijayendra stated while answering a question.

