Mass grave case: SIT Chief Mohanty’s central posting subject to state govt approval, says K'taka Minister

Bengaluru, Aug 1 (IANS) Responding to the controversy surrounding the shortlisting of Special Investigation Team (SIT) Chief Pronab Mohanty for central deputation, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated that the decision to relieve him lies solely with the state government and termed the ongoing discussion as an unnecessary controversy.

The central deputation of Mohanty, who also serves as the Director General of Police (DGP) in charge of the Internal Security Division (ISD) and is widely regarded as an upright officer, has stirred debate. The timing of his potential deputation -- amid an intensifying investigation into the Dharmasthala mass grave case -- has raised concerns and questions.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Friday, Parameshwara said, “Pronab Mohanty is very much the Chief of the SIT probing the Dharmasthala case. The question of his exit from the SIT has not even arisen. The process of deputing him to a central post has not begun. The Centre must first write to us requesting that he be relieved for deputation to a specific post. It is up to us to decide whether to send him to central services or not.”

“They haven’t written to us yet. It’s only an empanelment, and an unnecessary controversy is being created over it. He is merely eligible for a Central government post. That’s all,” Parameshwara clarified.

Addressing the confusion over the empanelment, he added, “When the Centre empanels IPS officers from across India for Central services, it considers factors like seniority, background, capabilities, and past postings. Based on that, they shortlist names for Central postings.”

“It’s a matter of pride for our state that DGP Pronab Mohanty’s name has been shortlisted. That doesn’t mean he’s been posted immediately. He came to inform me about the empanelment,” the Home Minister said.

Parameshwara also explained that, “We are currently formulating rules related to fake news and online gambling. Pronab Mohanty, as the head of the ISD, oversees these issues. I had called a meeting regarding these matters, and he came to brief me on that. Apart from this, there was no discussion.”

Reiterating his earlier stance, he said, “Pronab Mohanty continues to lead the SIT in the Dharmasthala case. I’ve said this repeatedly -- until the SIT submits its report, we will not discuss the matter publicly or make any statements, as it would not be appropriate while the investigation is ongoing.”

When asked about rumours and misinformation being spread regarding the Dharmasthala case, Parameshwara said, “We are closely monitoring these developments. If such content triggers unrest in society, we will act to contain it. The government has already established guidelines to curb hate speech, and we will take similar measures in this case.”

“If it results in communal content or inflammatory posts in Mangaluru district, we will issue warnings and take strict action, as we already have, to a certain extent. If baseless or provocative posts related to the Dharmasthala case are made, we will regulate and act upon them. It won’t be ignored,” he concluded.

The SIT probing the mass burial case is digging up the suspected sites located near the banks of the River Nethravathi, at a Hindu pilgrimage centre in Karnataka's Mangaluru district, for the fourth day on Friday.

