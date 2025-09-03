Mass grave case: Karnataka Congress launches 'Dharma Vijaya Yatra' to Dharmasthala to counter BJP

Mysuru, Sep 3 (IANS) Countering the BJP's series of 'Dharmasthala Yatra' campaigns condemning alleged conspiracy against the Hindu pilgrimage centre, the Congress launched the 'Dharma Vijaya Yatra' on Wednesday in support of Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala temple and BJP Rajya Sabha Member Veerendra Heggade.

Former minister and six-time MLA Tanveer Sait inaugurated the yatra in Mysuru city. Thousands of party leaders and workers, led by Congress MLA K. Harish Gowda, set off to Dharmasthala in hundreds of vehicles.

Speaking to the media after flagging off the yatra, MLA Tanveer Sait said, "The BJP has taken up a series of yatras to Dharmasthala as a damage-control measure in fear of their names getting exposed for carrying out conspiracy. Today, our party workers and I have taken up the 'Dharma Rakshana Yatra'. I wish all the participants well as they head to Dharmasthala."

"Our party endeavours to ensure that the truth comes before the people of the state. True devotion cannot be mere showmanship. There are crores of devotees, thousands of kilometres away from the Dharmasthala Manjunatha Temple, who worship Lord Manjunatha with faith. Recent developments have hurt the sentiments of the people. The investigation is being conducted solely to bring out the truth," Sait added.

MLA Harish Gowda said, "We are proceeding to Dharmasthala. The campaign has been named the 'Dharma Vijaya Yatra'. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, and Home Minister G. Parameshwara constituted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to ensure that the Dharmasthala pilgrimage centre is not defamed, and today they have ensured that Dharmasthala is free from allegations. The SIT is now investigating those who conspired to malign the pilgrimage centre."

"Our government has shown the state and the country that no wrongdoing has taken place in Dharmasthala. Hence, this is a victory for the SIT team and our government, and we have named the campaign the 'Dharma Vijaya Yatra'," Harish Gowda said.

When asked about the BJP's charge that the Congress-led government and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are "anti-Hindu", MLA Harish Gowda responded, "The BJP has assumed proprietorship over Hinduism. All participants who have gathered here are Hindus. Ours is a secular country, and people of all faiths - Sikhism, Jainism, Islam, Christianity, and Hinduism - live together harmoniously. Religion should never be a cause for conflict in this country."

"KPCC Working President Tanveer Sait flagged off the yatra. This reflects our party's ideology and objective. We have always conducted ourselves above caste and religious lines. About 2,000 people are taking part in the yatra," MLA Gowda said.

