Mass grave case: BJP accuses K'taka govt of trying to defame Dharmasthala; House adjourned amid din

Bengaluru, Aug 18 (IANS) The BJP on Monday accused the Karnataka government of trying to defame Dharmasthala by setting up the Special Investigative Team (SIT) to probe the alleged mass grave case and for not cracking down on social media chatter surrounding it. The Legislative Assembly was adjourned after the statement triggered heated arguments between the BJP and Congress leaders.

Following Home Minister G. Parameshwara’s reply on the mass grave case, BJP State General Secretary and MLA, V. Sunil Kumar, alleged that there were forces attempting to malign Dharmasthala’s reputation and claimed that the state government shares the same intention.

Congress legislators strongly opposed the statement and stood up to condemn it.

Speaker U.T. Khader ordered the allegation against the government to be expunged from the records. Sunil Kumar objected and insisted that his statement be recorded in the proceedings.

Sunil Kumar further alleged that the investigation was being conducted as per the directions of the Congress high command. As the uproar continued, Speaker Khader adjourned the House.

Earlier, Sunil Kumar had said, “We expected the government to respond to the sentiments of the people. We have no objection to the formation of the SIT. But what action has been taken regarding the propaganda on social media? There are many masked men behind the unknown complainant. Has this been probed?”

“Those who demanded the investigation, their backgrounds must also be probed. Is the SIT investigating only as per the directions of this masked man?” he questioned.

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka, responding to Home Minister Parameshwara’s statement on the mass grave case, said, “I came to the session without having lunch to hear his reply. Likewise, crores of people in Karnataka were waiting for the details of the investigation to be made public. Nothing has come out. Even Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, your own Cabinet colleague, has said there is a conspiracy against Dharmasthala, while Parameshwara diplomatically maintains that there is nothing of that sort.”

“The main question is, under whose pressure was the SIT formed to probe the mass grave case? Which progressive thinkers visited the CM’s residence before the order? HM Parameshwara has merely read out what was given to him in writing,” he said.

“You claim that the truth will come out. But the slanderous campaign against Dharmasthala has already been done. How many will watch your statement? Where did the unknown complainant get the skull? Did he take permission to exhume it? Why did the government not question this?” Ashoka charged.

He maintained that if the government had investigated the source of the skull, the real story would have come out.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil urged LoP Ashoka not to make statements just to gain publicity.

HM Parameshwara replied, “Until the investigation is complete, one must wait. We can’t take action simply based on demands raised in the session.”

Ashoka countered, “How many cases has the government formed an SIT for? The reputation of Dharmasthala is already damaged. The government has turned a blind eye. Which gang is operating behind this?"

Dy CM Shivakumar said, “Even the Chief Minister has the highest respect for Dharmasthala. If anyone has lied, ruthless action will be taken. A responsible officer has been entrusted with the SIT. Every year, CM Siddaramaiah visits Dharmasthala for naturopathy treatment. Based on media reports calling for the truth to come out, the probe has been launched. Be patient. Wait. We are on it. The action will be ruthless. We know how to deal with them under law. Just wait for three to four days.”

When Ashoka pressed him to speak on the conspiracy angle, Shivakumar replied that the investigation would reveal everything. “With photos and evidence, those responsible will be exposed,” he said.

Suresh Kumar criticised Parameshwara for “concealing more than he revealed” in the Assembly. “The BJP welcomed the formation of the SIT. But while the Chief Minister and Home Minister initially said it was not needed, the very next day they formed it. Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has admitted the SIT was formed due to pressure from the Leftists,” he said.

“There are rumours and a trial by social media is going on. Objectionable language is being used, and it hurts. There is a nexus giving instructions to the government; Kerala politicians are setting the agenda. It is an unholy nexus,” Suresh Kumar alleged.

“The government is digging at places that were not even marked during mapping. It has hurt the sentiments of the people,” he added.

Parameshwara countered, “Doesn’t the law prevail in this land? Are we conducting the probe outside the provisions of law? The probe is confined to the complainant’s statement before the court. Nothing beyond that has been investigated. I will not allow any pressure on this matter as long as I am the Home Minister. If there is a conspiracy, it will come out in the probe. If the unknown complainant is at fault, that too will be exposed.”

