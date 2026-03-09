Marathi pride under siege in Mumbai’s crematoriums, claims SS (UBT) in Saamana

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray on Monday accused the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) of wearing a "mask of Marathi love" only during elections.

Read More

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently assured the Legislative Assembly that Marathi would remain mandatory across the state including the death registration certificates and receipts.

Saamana, the party’s mouthpiece in its editorial referred to the Ghatkopar Hindu Crematorium and termed it a ‘betrayal’ of that promise and also an "attack" on the Marathi language and pride. It raised objections to issuing of official receipts with Gujarati text, despite long-standing regulations mandating that all civic documents be provided in Marathi and English.

The editorial questioned who authorized the inclusion of Gujarati when the rule of "Marathi first, then others" should prevail. It warned that this is a precursor to further changes, such as renaming railway platforms and streets in Gujarati.

“While Gujarati is a respected language of art and literature in Gujarat, Marathi is the language of icons like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr B R Ambedkar, and Balasaheb Thackeray, and must be protected in its home state,” it said.

According to the editorial, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections have concluded, and a BJP "Hindu Marathi" Mayor has been inaugurated.

“With the formalities over, the BJP has discarded the mask of "Marathi love" it wore for the elections into the crematoriums of Ghatkopar. It is as if the funeral pyre of the Marathi language itself has been lit in a Hindu cemetery,” it claimed.

The editorial further said that the hypocrisy — Marathi in speech but Gujarati in the crematorium will not work and demanded that Marathi must prevail from birth until death, in the state.

“The trend of creating exclusive colonies for one's own province/caste while denying space to the "sons of the soil" (Marathi people) has now reached Pune and Nashik. It is hypocritical that people accept "Trump Towers" associated with figures like Epstein, yet do not want Marathi people nearby. Celebrating Marathi Language Day or taking credit for "Classical Language" status while remaining silent during such attacks is not a sign of love for the language,” it further remarked.

It further questioned whether the Gujarati community will stand with Maharashtra or prioritize corporate interests.

“Any attempt to use money or power to insult the Marathi language will be met with fierce opposition. The issue is not just about Gujarati receipts in a crematorium, but about those who betray Marathi after thriving on Maharashtra's soil. If this aggression is not stopped at the crematorium today, tomorrow the identity of Gateway of India and Hutatma Chowk will be under threat,” it warned.

--IANS

sj/mr