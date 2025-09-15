Maoists who oppose democracy & election process today supporting Cong: Maha MP

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra), Sep 15 (IANS) Congress MP from Maharashtra, Namdeo Kirsan, said on Monday that the Maoist organisations, which has always opposed the electoral process in the country, is today supporting the Congress' "vote chori" allegations.

However, he also said: "But the reality is that in Gadchiroli district, due to years of Maoist activities elections could not be held in many villages. There were 45 to 55 villages where voting did not take place."

"We stay in Gadchiroli district. Whatever you say there is Naxalism or Maoism in this district and it is not in other parts of Maharashtra. It is in my parliamentary constituency. We know that those who conduct their activities claiming themselves Naxals or Maoists have never believed in democratic principles. Since beginning they (Maoists) have boycotted the election process. They don't have anything to do with democracy and elections. I am really not able to understand the release of a statement supporting Congress party's vote chori charges by those who do not participate in elections and do not vote," Kirsan added.

He questioned the authenticity of the purported statement issued by a Maoist organisation claiming: "This could have been the work of IT cell who keep on indulging into disorientation. By creating confusion and disorientation, BJP has come to power."

"Who will prove the authenticity of the statement released by the Maoist organisation and who will prove that?" he asked.

He reiterated that those who boycott the election process and do not vote have to do about how voting and vote rigging take place.

"I have my doubt why they will support Congress party's vote chori allegations when they oppose the election process," he said.

"I do not feel like keeping faith in their statement," he added.

Kirsan's comment comes in the wake of the 'Central Committee', which is considered the highest decision-making body of the Maoists, has recently made serious allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP of gaining power by stealing votes.

The Maoists have gone a step further than the political parties that have accused them of vote-rigging, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been winning Assembly and other elections by stealing votes since he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

The Central Committee of the Maoists has accused PM Modi and the BJP of winning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the subsequent Maharashtra Assembly elections in the same way.

It further claimed that the game of vote theft has been going on in the country for many years and the Congress has taken a long time to bring it to the attention of the people.

However, since the opposition parties, including the Congress, have raised the issue of vote theft, parliamentary democracy has been exposed once again and the Central Committee of the Maoists has suggested that there is a need to launch a mass movement against it.

--IANS

sj/khz