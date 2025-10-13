Many aspirants for K'taka CM's post, will abide by Cong high command's decision: Parameshwara

Bengaluru, Oct 13 (IANS) Amid the change in Chief Ministerial position within the Congress government in Karnataka, State Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Monday that there are many aspirants for the post of Chief Minister in the state.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Parameshwara said, "Anyone can become the Chief Minister. Do you know how many aspirants there are for the CM's post? There are many. Whenever the Congress high command takes a call in this regard, we will abide by it. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and CM Siddaramaiah (to retain the post) are in the forefront of the race, while others, many of us, are in the second and third tier, that's it."

"I don't think there is any direct connection between the 2.5-year term and power-sharing. Once the party is elected to power, the Congress Legislature Party leader or the Chief Ministerial candidate is chosen after taking the collective opinion of all the party MLAs. The Congress high command sends observers, who collect opinions and convey them to it. Whoever has the majority is announced as the Chief Minister of the state," he added.

"Siddaramaiah was elected as the Chief Minister for the first and second time through this process. Former Chief Minister late S.M. Krishna was also selected in the same manner. Even now, the opinion of Congress MLAs must be considered. If the party high command decides that collecting opinions from legislators is unnecessary and gives its own decision, it will also be followed. That is why it is called the Congress high command," Parameshwara said.

He also clarified that his earlier statement about becoming the Chief Minister of Karnataka was casual.

Speaking about the dinner meeting held by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah earlier on Monday, Parameshwara said, "The Chief Minister always invites Ministers for dinner parties once every three to six months. Dinner parties are also arranged during Legislative sessions. Many Ministers host dinner meetings in the banquet hall of the Vidhana Soudha."

"Along these lines, the dinner party has been called by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and according to me, it is not a big matter," he added.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and BJP MP Jagadish Shettar, while speaking in Hubballi, asked whether Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar would declare that CM Siddaramaiah will complete a full five-year term.

He claimed that Siddaramaiah is convinced that he will be replaced and said the change in CM's post has already begun.

"There is a power-sharing agreement between the two (Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, which is why the leadership change is being discussed. Shivakumar always says that the Congress high command will take a final call and make the decision," Shettar added.

--IANS

mka/khz