Manoj Tiwari slams Tejashwi and Congress for remarks against PM Modi’s mother

Patna, Sep 6 (IANS) BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Saturday visited Patna and launched a blistering attack on Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav and the Congress party, condemning the remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother at Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Rally in Darbhanga.

Tiwari said the incident had brought shame to Bihar.

“PM Modi’s mother was abused in Rahul Gandhi’s rally. If this was wrong, why didn’t Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav act against that worker? BJP takes immediate action against its leaders for such mistakes, but Congress and RJD are supporting the abusers,” Tiwari alleged.

The BJP MP highlighted that despite PM Narendra Modi’s contribution to Bihar’s development through roads, bridges, hospitals, and colleges, the opposition continues to demean him personally.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given many gifts to Bihar, but instead of respecting this, they are insulting his mother,” he said.

Manoj Tiwari also accused Congress of repeatedly disrespecting Bihar. He cited past remarks by Kerala Congress likening Bihar to a “bidi” and alleged anti-Bihari statements during the Punjab elections in front of Priyanka Gandhi.

“Bihar was the first state to teach Congress a lesson during the Emergency. Even today, Congress gets a chance and insults Bihar,” he said.

Manoj Tiwari directly targeted Tejashwi Yadav and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav for standing with Congress despite such remarks.

“If anyone abuses Bihar, I will not spare him. Tejashwi Yadav and Lalu Prasad Yadav should apologise to the people of Bihar. Otherwise, the people of Bihar will give them a befitting reply when the time comes,” he warned.

With both Nitish Kumar-led ruling NDA and opposition camps of RJD, Congress and left parties hardening their positions, the election battle in Bihar is increasingly turning bitter and personal, signalling a heated campaign ahead.

--IANS

ajk/dan