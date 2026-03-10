Manjusha art with GI tag becomes major source of women’s self-reliance

Bhagalpur (Bihar), March 10 (IANS) The traditional Manjusha art of Bihar's Bhagalpur, which received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag five years ago, has emerged as a major source of livelihood for women and helped the folk art gain wider national and international recognition.

Read More

On September 14, 2021, the centuries-old Manjusha art of Bhagalpur was granted the GI tag. Since then, awareness and demand for products based on the art form have increased significantly. The Art and Culture Department of the Bihar government is currently organising a three-day Manjusha Mahotsav in Bhagalpur to promote the heritage craft.

Known for its vibrant colours and religious themes linked to devotion and rituals in the Sanatan tradition, Manjusha art has also become a medium of women’s empowerment. The demand for Manjusha-based products has grown not only across India but also in neighbouring Nepal, leading to higher production, employment opportunities and increased income for local artisans.

Speaking to IANS, Bhagalpur’s Art and Culture Officer Ankit Ranjan Pathak said the cultural identity of any region is deeply connected to its traditional heritage and art forms.

"Manjusha art is one of the prominent folk-art traditions of Bihar. Though it originated from devotion, rituals, and Sanatan traditions, new employment opportunities have emerged through its promotion. The art form has also been promoted through NITI Aayog. With the GI tag granted to Manjusha art, women working from their homes have received significant economic strength," he said.

Manjusha artist Pawan Kumar Sagar said the art form has created employment opportunities for many women in the region.

“We are thankful to the Prime Minister for helping Manjusha art gain global recognition. Whenever he visits Bhagalpur, he talks about Manjusha art, which helps the tradition reach new heights and brings greater attention to the artists,” he said.

Another artist, Anjana Kumari, said the GI tag has brought several benefits to the artisans associated with the craft.

“After Manjusha art received the GI tag, we have got many opportunities to showcase our work. We now travel to different parts of the country to participate in government-organised programmes and exhibitions,” she told IANS.

--IANS

sn/vd