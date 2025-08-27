Manipur: Three children missing since Monday rescued

Imphal, Aug 27 (IANS) In a joint operation, Assam Rifles, BSF, Manipur Police along with assistance of local residents rescued three children on Wednesday after they went missing from the Chakpikarong area in the state's Chandel district.

A police officer said that the three children, aged 9 to 10 years old, were reported missing at around 5 p.m. on Monday (August 25) from the Oriental Children Home, Hringphe.

Upon receiving the report, Officer-in-Charge of Chakpikarong police station Joy Martin and his team immediately launched a search operation.

On the following day (August 26), search teams began their operation early in the Tuesday morning, covering bus and auto stands, nearby villages and adjoining routes but there were no traces of the children.

On Tuesday evening, under the supervision of Superintendent of Police, Chandel district, Dharmendra Tyagi and with the support of local youth, village authorities, Border Security Force (BSF) and Assam Rifles, a massive joint combing operation was launched.

On Tuesday night (at around 9.20 p.m.), two of the boys were found in the jungle near Hringphe village, while the third boy fled further inside the forest, the police officer said.

Despite searching late into the night, the third boy could not be located.

The joint operation resumed early on Wednesday morning at around 5 a.m., and the third child was safely rescued near the Chakpi riverbank, the police said.

All the three children are now in the custody of Chakpikarong Police station and have undergone medical check-ups at the Chakpikarong Primary Health Centre.

The police officer said that the children would be handed over to the concerned authorities after completing necessary formalities.

“We remain deeply grateful to the local youth, women volunteers, village authorities, BSF, Assam Rifles and all who stood by and extended their support throughout the search operation," the Chandel Police said in a statement.

The reason behind the disappearance of the three children is yet to be disclosed by the police.

