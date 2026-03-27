Manipur CM vows support for higher education, skill development​

Imphal, March 27 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Friday reaffirmed that his government is fully committed to supporting higher education and skill development in the state.​

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The Chief Minister, along with Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, addressed the 15th convocation ceremony of Manipur University.

He said the government will continue to work hand in hand with institutions like Manipur University to ensure that the youth have access to the best possible opportunities.​

He added that the convocation is not merely a ceremonial gathering, but a celebration of the human spirit, perseverance, hard work, and the boundless potential of the graduating students. ​

Singh noted that the students' hard work, dedication, and resilience have brought them to this proud moment.​

He maintained that for years, Manipur University has been an epicentre of intellectual pursuit, a place where the boundaries of knowledge are pushed and where complex societal challenges are addressed through rigorous research and critical thinking. ​

He highlighted that the university continues to shape today’s youth, who are the pillars of strength and engines of growth for both the state and the nation.​

The Chief Minister expressed delight at noting that 572 students of Manipur University have secured placements in various government and private-sector positions over the past two years. ​

He stressed that graduating students carry not only their degrees but also the values, knowledge, and sense of responsibility instilled in them by the university. They are the strength and driving force for the nation’s growth, he added.​

Singh also urged the students to draw inspiration from PM Modi’s vision of youth becoming “job creators instead of job seekers.”​

Addressing the convocation, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla described the occasion as a moment of great pride and fulfilment for the graduating students, marking not only the culmination of their academic journey but also the beginning of a new phase filled with opportunities and responsibilities.​

During the ceremony, more than 1,000 graduates were awarded degrees, including 332 who received gold medals in recognition of their outstanding academic achievements. ​

Notably, the convocation was held after a 12-year gap, with the previous ceremony held in 2013.​

The event was also attended virtually by students and faculty members of Bethany College, Churachandpur; Presidency College, Motbung, Kangpokpi; and Moreh College, Moreh.​

The ceremony was attended by Chancellor Prof. T. Tirupati Rao; Vice-Chancellor Prof. N. Lokendra Singh; Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General of the Association of Indian Universities; deans of various departments, faculty members, and students, among others.​

--IANS

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