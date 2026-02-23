Mani Shankar Aiyar more capable than Mamata Banerjee: Shahnawaz Hussain on INDIA Bloc leadership

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) BJP National Spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on Monday commented on Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s statement suggesting that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should lead the INDIA bloc that is comprised of Opposition parties, saying that Aiyar himself is more capable than CM Banerjee.

“Mani Shankar Aiyar is more capable than Mamata Banerjee, as he is more educated, has served as an IFS officer, and has been in Parliament for a long time. The Indian National Congress, as well as the INDI alliance, need strong leadership. Making Mani Shankar Aiyar the chief of the bloc would be a better option,” Hussain told IANS.

The remarks follow Mani Shankar Aiyar’s statement in Kolkata advising Congress President Rahul Gandhi to step aside and let regional party leaders take the lead in the INDIA Bloc.

Speaking to reporters, Aiyar said, “Mamata Banerjee is the leader of this alliance. Along with her, there are two or four others who can achieve this position. I hope that instead of trying to remain in this position, which belongs to smaller parties — be it Stalin, Mamata Didi, Akhilesh, Tejashwi, or someone else — Rahul Gandhi should let them handle it.”

CPI leader D. Raja described Aiyar’s statement as the opinion of an individual, adding, “Even some journalists keep writing on that issue. Even today, there is a write-up that Mamata could be a face like that. There are many views coming out. It shows INDI alliance should function with cohesiveness and proper coordination. One should take note of these comments.”

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo also weighed in, highlighting Congress’ declining influence in Bengal.

“Mamata Banerjee has distanced herself from the Indian National Congress. If you look at the previous elections, Congress could not even open its account in West Bengal; perhaps it managed one seat in a bye-election. There was a time when the Congress ruled West Bengal for a long period, but that is now history. Today, Congress struggles to win even one or two seats and has been reduced to a fringe player with barely two to three per cent vote share,” he said.

The debate comes ahead of the Assembly polls in Bengal, intensifying discussions on leadership within the INDIA Bloc, coalition dynamics, and strategies to counter the BJP in regional states.

