Manhunt launched after two shot dead at reception party in Patna

Patna, Feb 23 (IANS) No arrests have been made so far in connection with the deadly shooting at a reception party in Patna that claimed two lives.

The incident occurred around 11.45 p.m. in Shahpur village under the jurisdiction of Gopalpur Police Station on Sunday.

According to police, two brothers -- Manish Kumar (32) and Manjeet Kumar (23) -- were shot dead following a dispute during the reception party of the son of a local resident, Daulat Rai. Both victims sustained critical injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Eyewitnesses said the brothers got into an argument with some people at the function. During the altercation, one of the assailants allegedly pulled out a pistol and opened fire before fleeing the scene. The sudden gunfire triggered panic and chaos at the venue, with guests scrambling for safety.

Police were immediately alerted, and a team from Gopalpur Police Station reached the spot, secured the area, and began an investigation. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Gopalpur Police Station. Statements of those present at the party are being recorded.

Parichay Kumar, City SP (East), Patna, said crucial evidence has been recovered from the scene. Three empty cartridges were seized.

Sources said police have also obtained CCTV footage from the area and videos from the reception venue. Although the accused have been identified, their names have not yet been disclosed.

“Two brothers were shot dead at a reception party under the Gopalpur Police Station limits. Preliminary investigation suggests a prior dispute as the motive behind the incident. Three empty cartridges have been recovered from the spot. The accused have been identified, and raids are underway to arrest them,” Kumar said.

Police teams are conducting searches at multiple locations to apprehend the accused. Further investigation is in progress.

