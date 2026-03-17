Man pushes wife in front of Mumbai local train after domestic row, arrested in Gujarat

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) A shocking incident has come to light in Mumbai, where a 42-year-old man allegedly killed his wife by pushing her in front of an approaching local train following a domestic dispute. The accused fled the scene immediately after the incident but was later arrested in Surat by the Railway Police STF.

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According to police officials, after committing the crime, the accused fled towards Thane. From there, he boarded a fast local train to CSMT, then travelled to Dadar, and subsequently took another local train to Virar. Investigations revealed that he boarded a Gujarat-bound train from Virar Railway Station. Acting swiftly on this information, a police team was dispatched to Surat, where the accused was apprehended.

During interrogation, the accused, identified as Rajkumar Gupta, an electrician by profession, admitted that he frequently quarrelled with his wife, Pushpa Gupta (36), over domestic issues. He confessed that, following one such dispute, he pushed her in front of a local train arriving at Platform No. 1 of Mulund Railway Station on the morning of March 14.

According to the deceased’s brother, Kamlesh Kumar Gupta (30), who serves in the Army, the couple had been constantly involved in disputes. He had come to Mumbai to take his sister and her 15-year-old son back to their ancestral village in Uttar Pradesh.

On March 14, after another argument, Pushpa approached the police. Later, Kamlesh, Pushpa, and her son reached Mulund Railway Station. However, Kamlesh realised that he had left his Army ID card at home. When he and his nephew returned to retrieve it, the accused allegedly locked them inside the house in a fit of rage.

The FIR states that Rajkumar then went to Mulund Station, where Pushpa was standing on Platform No. 1, and pushed her in front of a moving local train before fleeing the scene.

Passengers immediately alerted the Station Master, and railway officials rushed Pushpa to a nearby government hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, Kamlesh managed to escape with the help of neighbours. Police officials confirmed that the entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the station.

Based on a complaint filed with the Kurla Government Railway Police (GRP), a case has been registered against the accused under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.

--IANS

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