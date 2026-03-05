Man jumps off building of residential complex in Indore, dies

Indore, March 5 (IANS) A young man, who allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the fifth floor of a residential building succumbed during treatment at a hospital in Indore early on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Raj Makwana (23).

Makwana resided with his parents and other family members on the fifth floor of a building in the Tapti Complex, located in the Chandan Nagar police station area of Indore.

The incident occurred when Raj reportedly indulged into a verbal spat with security staff of the Tapti Complex.

Family members of the deceased said that Raj was walking downstairs in his apartment building on Wednesday night as wasn't feeling well due to heat. He was going outside the Complex when security staff asked him the reason for his late-night stroll.

This led to the escalation of verbal spat, which prompted the security staff to call the local area police. Family alleged that a policeman stopped Raj, questioned him, and even slapped him during the argument.

Raj, along with his parents, returned to their flat located on the fifth floor of the building and a few moments later he jumped from the building. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment; however, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Upon receiving information, police arrived at the scene and sent the body for a post-mortem examination during early hours on Thursday. Police said that a case has been registered and currently the matter is under investigation.

Family members told police that Raj's mother Rekha Makwana tried to persuade her son to come inside, but he went back outside. When she went downstairs to check on him, Raj jumped right in front of her. After the incident, the family sat outside the hospital overnight.

The family members also said that Raj was facing trouble in breathing, so he was taking a walk outside. Initially, a guard stopped him, leading to an argument. The guard then called passing policemen.

A police official in Chandan Nagar police station told IANS that prima-facie the case appears a suicide, however, the exact reason would be known after the post-mortem examination report will come.

--IANS

pd/svn