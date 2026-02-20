Man found dead in mysterious circumstances in Bihar's Begusarai, probe underway

Patna, Feb 20 (IANS) A man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Bihar's Begusarai, said police on Friday.

The body was found in Dhanpad Bahiyar, under the jurisdiction of Manjhaul police station, triggering panic and tension in the area on Thursday evening, an official said.

According to information, the police station received a report on February 19 about a body lying in an open field in Dhanpad Bahiyar.

Senior officers were immediately informed, following which police personnel rushed to the spot and began an intensive investigation.

After questioning villagers and family members present at the scene, the deceased was identified as Ganesh Kumar (30), son of Ramjivan Singh, a resident of Ward No. 10, Manjhaul Panchayat-02, under Manjhaul police station limits.

Family members stated that Ganesh Kumar had left home at around 11.00 p.m. on February 18 and did not return.

His body was discovered the following morning, plunging the family into shock and grief. The family has alleged that Ganesh Kumar was beaten to death by unidentified persons, though the motive and perpetrators remain unknown.

As news spread, a large number of villagers gathered at the site.

Considering the seriousness of the incident, Begusarai Superintendent of Police Manish reached the spot along with Manjhaul police personnel and conducted a thorough inspection of the surrounding area.

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) was called to the scene, which collected scientific evidence to aid the investigation.

After completing legal formalities, the police took custody of the body and sent it to Sadar Hospital, Begusarai, for post-mortem examination.

Following the autopsy, the body was handed over to the family.

Superintendent of Police Manish later met the bereaved family and issued necessary instructions to the investigation team.

Meanwhile, a police team led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer Naveen Kumar said the police officials are probing the case from all angles.

Police officials stated that further legal action will be taken after the post-mortem report is received, and assured that efforts are underway to resolve the case at the earliest.

