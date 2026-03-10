Man, facing attempted murder charge, nabbed after 13 years in UP's Hardoi

Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh), March 10 (IANS) In a major breakthrough, Uttar Pradesh's Shahabad Police and the Special Task Force (STF) have apprehended a man with a Rs 50,000 reward on his head, who had been evading arrest for nearly 13 years.

Read More

The accused faces multiple serious charges, including attempted murder.

The operation, conducted under the supervision of the Superintendent of Police, Hardoi, succeeded on Tuesday following actionable intelligence. Acting on a tip-off, the joint team located and arrested Vipin Singh, also known as Raju, son of Vinod Kumar Singh, a resident of Mohalla Kheda Azmat Khan, Shahabad town and police station area.

Police officials said the accused had been absconding since 2013, evading law enforcement despite several efforts to apprehend him. “A reward of Rs 50,000 had been announced by the Inspector General of Lucknow Range for his capture,” a senior police officer stated.

The arrest took place near Ansi Railway Station in a coordinated operation between Kanpur City STF and Shahabad Police. During a search, the police recovered an Android mobile phone and Rs 670 in cash from the accused.

Authorities added that Vipin Singh is implicated in four separate cases registered at Shahabad police station, including charges under serious sections for attempted murder and other criminal offences. Following his arrest, further legal proceedings have been initiated, and police are continuing to investigate any additional links the accused may have with other criminal activities in the region.

“This arrest not only strengthens law enforcement efforts in Hardoi district but also reinforces that evading justice for years will not protect criminals,” officials said. They emphasised that the operation reflects the state government’s unwavering commitment to a crime-free Uttar Pradesh and aligns with the CM’s firm approach to tackling crime.

The successful capture of the fugitive serves as a clear message that law enforcement agencies are resolute in ensuring that criminal elements are held accountable, regardless of how long they attempt to hide.

--IANS

sn/uk