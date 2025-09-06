Man alleges police brutality and harassment against son in Kerala

Kottayam, Sep 6 (IANS) A man has come forward with serious allegations of police brutality and harassment against his 24-year-old son, claiming that officers attached to the Ettumanoor police station assaulted him and falsely implicated him in cases, despite repeated complaints to higher authorities.

According to the complaint, the incident began on March 20, 2025, when Abhay S. Rajeev was riding his bike from Ettumanoor town to his home.

A private bus, allegedly speeding along an unauthorised route, nearly knocked him down.

When the matter was raised with the bus driver at the Ettumanoor private bus stand, Circle Inspector Ansil and four policemen allegedly assaulted Abhay in front of passengers.

His mobile phone and bike were also reportedly damaged.

The father alleged that Abhay was later taken to the Janamaithri Mediation Centre near Ettumanoor station, where he was subjected to another brutal attack in an area without CCTV surveillance.

“They beat him with lathis until his back was severely injured. I released photos of the injuries on social media,” the father said.

Despite filing complaints with the Chief Minister, Prime Minister, Governor, DGP, Human Rights Commission, and SC/ST Commission, the family says justice has not been delivered even after six months.

He further alleged that police falsely invoked the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA Act) against his son, a former SFI activist with two campus-related cases.

The KAAPA Advisory Board later quashed the action and criticised the Ettumanoor police.

Still, senior officers allegedly conspired to portray Abhay as a drug addict and an anti-social element.

The father also accused former Pathanamthitta SP V.G. Vinod Kumar of submitting false reports that led to the cancellation of his and his brother’s caste status, which was later stayed by the Kerala High Court.

Meanwhile, an FIR was reportedly registered against them, and steps were initiated to cancel Abhay’s driving licence.

“My son is under treatment for depression. Despite clear evidence, the policemen remain untouched. I will pursue justice at any cost,” the father said, vowing to continue his legal battle.

--IANS

sg/uk