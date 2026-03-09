Mammootty row snowballs, outrage refuses to fade despite superstar’s personal call

Thiruvananthapuram Mar 9 (IANS) Outrage surrounding Mammootty continued unabated on Monday, even after the superstar called up CPI (M) district secretary in Wayanad K Rafeek to clarify on the circumstances that led to storm on social media.

What began as a brief exchange at a disaster rehabilitation township has now spiralled into a political and social media storm, with the outrage showing little sign of fading. Mammootty has been facing barrage of criticism from the public.

The row began during Mammootty’s visit to government-built rehabilitation township for victims of the Mundakkai–Chooralmala landslide disaster in Wayanad on Saturday.

During the visit, the actor was seen asking CPI (M) district secretary Rafeek to step aside while the latter attempted to manage the crowd gathered around the superstar.

The brief exchange, captured on video, quickly went viral on social media and triggered a wave of criticism, with some alleging that the actor had been disrespectful to political leaders and public representatives.

Mammootty’s own social media pages were soon flooded with angry reactions, many slamming what they described as the actor’s curt behaviour.

Observers say the scale of the outrage appears to have rattled the veteran star, prompting him to personally reach out to Rafeek to clear the air.

Rafeek later said Mammootty had called him directly and clarified that the remark was not intended to insult him.

According to the CPI-M leader, the actor merely expressed concern that Rafeek walking alongside him throughout the visit might be politically misinterpreted, creating the impression that the visit was meant for him personally.

Rafeek also claimed that the incident was exaggerated by the media and a private conversation was twisted to create controversy.

Despite the clarification, the controversy has refused to die down.

Sections within the CPI-M in Wayanad are said to be unhappy with the manner in which the episode unfolded.

The row got fresh twist as Congress veteran Cherian Philip has demanded apology from the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

