Mamata Banerjee's clarion call to Trinamool student leaders: Never compromise with injustice

Kolkata, Aug 28 (IANS) Trinamool Congress supremo, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday urged members of her party's student wing Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) to never "compromise with injustice under any circumstances".

CM Banerjee extended her wishes to both new and existing members of the organisation, emphasising their integral role in the Trinamool family. The message from the West Bengal Chief Minister came on the occasion of TMCP's Foundation Day,

"On this historic foundation day, I convey my heartfelt congratulations to all TMCP members, both new and old. TMCP is an inseparable part of the Trinamool family,” the CM said on her social media handles.

Later in the day, Mamata Banerjee will address a rally in central Kolkata, which the party claims to be massive. She is all set to rejuvenate her party's student leaders and give some new directions through her speech, as this is the last TMCP Foundation Day programme ahead of next year's state Assembly polls.

"In our mission to further Bengal’s advancement and strength, their involvement is key. On this special day, I urge my young associates to never compromise with injustice. Hold your heads high, and remember that in any battle against injustice, I will always be by your side. Stay well, stay healthy,” she said.

Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha leader Abhishek Banerjee also shared his message for the TMCP members, highlighting its role as a platform that empowers youth.

"On #TMCPFoundationDay, we recognize the enduring role of Bengal’s youth in spearheading movements for change, progress, and social justice,” Abhishek Banerjee said on his X handle.

Abhishek Banerjee, too, will address the gathering at Mayo Road.

“TMCP has remained a venue empowering young individuals to raise their voices, chase their dreams, and contribute towards a brighter future,” he mentioned. “I extend my deepest gratitude to every member for their unwavering commitment and urge all to advance this legacy with renewed dedication. Joy Bangla!" the Trinamool Lok Sabha member said.

