Mamata Banerjee will win again: Chaturvedi exudes confidence ahead of Bengal polls

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, Priyanka Chaturvedi, on Tuesday expressed confidence in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee retaining power in West Bengal, asserting that the ruling Trinamool Congress continues to enjoy strong public support despite aggressive campaigning by the BJP.

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Speaking to IANS, Chaturvedi said, “The way the atmosphere is in West Bengal, and the strong connection the people seem to have with Mamata Banerjee, it is clear that no matter how much the Bharatiya Janata Party tries, with SIR, election campaigns, divisive tactics, or the infiltrator narrative, they are not able to reach the people, and the public does not trust them. Therefore, Mamata Banerjee will win again and become Chief Minister for the fourth time.”

Her remarks come amid intensifying political activity in the state, with parties sharpening their strategies ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

The BJP has been actively raising issues such as alleged infiltration, governance, and law and order, while the Trinamool Congress continues to focus on welfare schemes and regional identity.

Meanwhile, the Congress also signalled its intent to make a comeback in the state.

Surendra Rajput alleged irregularities in the electoral process, saying, “There are allegations that the Bharatiya Janata Party, in collusion with the Election Commission, has manipulated the SIR process… But the people of Bengal are very strong and very intelligent… There will be a change, a new dawn will emerge, and a Congress government will come to power.”

The comments highlight the sharp political contest shaping up in West Bengal, with multiple parties attempting to consolidate their support bases.

While the BJP is positioning itself as the principal challenger to the Trinamool Congress, Opposition parties like the Congress are also trying to regain lost ground.

As campaigning gains momentum, West Bengal is set to witness an intense contest, with polling for the Assembly elections to be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, 2026. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, 2026, when results will be declared.

--IANS

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