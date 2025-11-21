Mamata Banerjee wants to win Bengal polls through her illegal vote bank: BJP on SIR row

New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Friday launched a fierce attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of attempting to obstruct the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls for political gain.

Responding to her opposition to the SIR exercise, Bhatia said, “Mamata Banerjee seeks to win the West Bengal elections through her illegal vote bank.”

Bhatia drew parallels with previous political opposition to SIR in other states, saying that such resistance was not new.

“The Congress Party, RJD, and all opposition parties attempted the same when SIR was being conducted in Bihar. It should be noted that the Supreme Court did not stop the SIR,” he said, underscoring that the revision process is legally sound and constitutionally mandated.

Intensifying his criticism, Bhatia urged the West Bengal Chief Minister to acquaint herself with constitutional rules. “Mamata Banerjee should read and understand the Constitution. She has become a symbol of poverty and lawlessness, and her rule resembles a jungle raj,” he said.

Bhatia further claimed that Mamata Banerjee’s discomfort over SIR stems from her dependence on what he alleged to be illegal or unverified voters. “Everyone felt proud when two days ago, every news channel reported that thousands of intruders were going back to their nation. But one eye was emotional, and one heart was sad, and that one person was Mamata Banerjee. She felt her votes were going away,” he said, attacking the Chief Minister over alleged infiltration issues in the state.

He reiterated that the governance of the country depends on the Constitution, not political expediency. “The country runs through the Constitution; she should understand this,” Bhatia added.

The political clash comes amid heightened tension around the ongoing SIR process in West Bengal. The exercise, aimed at updating and correcting voter rolls, has triggered strong reactions from the ruling Trinamool Congress, which has accused the Election Commission of "coercive methods and mismanagement".

Earlier on Thursday, Mamata Banerjee wrote a detailed letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, urging him to halt the SIR exercise, citing alleged deaths, administrative distress, and serious procedural flaws.

She warned the Election Commission that continuing the process without correction could have “irreversible consequences” for officials and citizens.

--IANS

rs/dpb