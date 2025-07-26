Mamata Banerjee to meet Durga puja organisers on July 31, likely to increase grant

Kolkata, July 26 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata is all set to hold a coordination meeting with community Durga puja committees from Kolkata and its adjoining areas at Netaji Indoor Stadium on July 31, where she is likely to hike the grant for each puja committee to Rs 1 lakh from Rs 85,000 last year.

State government insiders said that in the backdrop of alleged harassment of Bengalis in BJP-ruled states, in the meeting, the Chief Minister might also instruct the Puja organisers to give special focus on maintaining social harmony during the festival days.

Instructions have been given to ensure the presence of two members from each Puja committee representing different communities, including Hindus, Muslims, Christians, and Sikhs, at the meeting.

“The idea is to promote Durga puja as a festival for all and highlight the recent atrocities on Bengalis across the country, especially in BJP-ruled states, through Durga puja celebrations,” a state government official said.

Puja committee organisers also hope that the Chief Minister might announce something additional for the Puja committees this year, due to the state assembly elections next year.

Puja organisers, at the same time, are hoping to receive a hike in the puja honorarium. "Last year, the Chief Minister had promised to increase the grant. We are hoping an announcement in this regard will be made in the upcoming coordination meeting. We are also expecting a concession in the electricity bills," said Soumen Dutta, general secretary of Kashi Bose Lane Durga Puja Samity in north Kolkata.

This annual coordination meeting is held to ensure that there is no shortage of electricity, drinking water, health services, and security during the festival days, which are from September 28 to October 2, this year.

Last year, Mamata Banerjee announced a hike in the honorarium for community Durga Pujas, increasing it to Rs 85,000 per puja committee from Rs 70,000 for around 43,000 Durga Puja committees across West Bengal in 2023. At the same time, she had promised to increase the amount to Rs 1 lakh this year.

"Like every year, Mamata Banerjee sets the tone of the festival through this meeting. We are looking forward to receiving her message this year. The financial aid to puja committees is likely to increase," said a member of another prominent Durga puja committee in south Kolkata.

The meeting, led by Banerjee, will be attended by the state's top administrative officials, representatives of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), the state fire services department, CESC Ltd, police administration, transport, and health departments. Organisers of various puja committees in the state will also be present.

However, Sajal Ghosh, organiser of the Santosh Mitra Puja Committee, a prominent puja committee in Central Kolkata, said that they will not accept the puja grant from the Mamata Banerjee-led government.

"Like previous years, I will not accept the puja grant. The state government cannot use public money to distribute among puja organisers. Public money must be used for development and not occasions like this," said Ghosh, who is also a BJP councillor in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

