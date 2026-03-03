Mamata Banerjee calls for 'holy harmony' on Dol Yatra and Holi

Kolkata, March 3 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday called for "holy harmony" among the people on Dol Yatra and Holi.

Read More

She stated on the wall of her social handle with two lines of a song on Dol Yatra festival, penned by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, where the Nobel laureate Indian poet-cum-writer narrated how the festival of colours brings the spirit of harmony and togetherness among the people.

"I convey my heartfelt wishes and congratulations to all on the auspicious Dol Jatra. May the Holi of peace and the swing bring sacred harmony to humanity," the Chief Minister said in her social media post.

The Dol Yatra festival on Tuesday also coincides with the occasions of Gaur Purnima and the birth anniversary of Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu.

The Chief Minister, in another social media post, had given a call to the people of West Bengal to take the lesson of "unity" from the life of the great Indian spiritual philosopher and influencer.

"The life of Sri Chaitanya Dev and his ideals of humanity have been guiding and inspiring us for the past 500 years. His genuine love for humanity brought together all people, rich and poor, learned and ignorant, irrespective of caste, creed, or religion. By binding them in the chain of love, he showed the path to equality and unity, which resulted in the renaissance of Bengal. Therefore, for me, the religion of Mahaprabhu means the religion of humanity," the Chief Minister added.

She also said that on this special day, the people should take the oath that they will not allow Sri Chaitanyadev's Bengali tradition of secularism and tolerance to be tarnished.

In her post, she had also narrated the work done by her government at Nadia district of West Bengal, the birthplace of Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, in memory of the great Indian spiritual influencer.

"Our government is developing Navadwip, the birthplace of Mahaprabhu, as a 'Heritage Town'. The state government has allocated 700 acres of land to build this holy pilgrimage city of ISKCON in nearby Mayapur," the Chief Minister claimed.

The leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, had also wished the people on Dol Yatra and Holi festival.

"Wishing everyone a joyful Dol Purnima, spring festival, and heartfelt greetings and congratulations on Holi," Adhikari said in his brief social media statement.

--IANS

src/svn