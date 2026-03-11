Mamata Banerjee blames Centre over cooking gas crisis, to chair an emergency meeting tomorrow

Kolkata, March 11 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she will hold an emergency meeting on Thursday amid concerns over the shortage of cooking gas (LPG), particularly for commercial use.

Blaming the Central government for "creating this situation", she said that she will have discussions with dealers and officials to find out how to deal with this situation and will look for alternative ways. The state government's decision can be announced on Thursday itself, she told media persons.

Banerjee also said that she can take out a march in the city next Monday to protest the increase in gas prices.

She said that the state government is facing financial problems, but despite this, she can come forward to help the common people in this situation.

"I want to provide a subsidy... (but) it will not be of any use. Because there is no gas supply! From rural Bengal to cities, everyone is facing problems with this. I have talked about it. I called a meeting on Thursday. We need to think of some alternatives. Let's see what can be done."

The Chief Minister noted that the gas supplies are not in the hands of the state government.

She said that this situation has arisen due to the wrong decision of the Union Petroleum Ministry, which has increased the booking period for a gas cylinder to 25 days.

The Chief Minister said that this announcement has made people even more panicked.

"Why did they say that if there are not 25 days, people will not get gas? Our demand to the Petroleum Ministry is to solve the gas problem without looking at deleting in the name of SIR, without taking away the rights of the people. Pay attention to emergency services. The gas supply should not be stopped. The problems of autos, ICDS, mid-day meals, cooking gas for homes, and small restaurants should be solved. They need to think about the people first. It is in the hands of the Centre. We want the Central government to take action quickly."

Amid concerns over LPG supply, auto fares have been increased on many routes in Kolkata. The prices of food in restaurants have also increased.

On this, Banerjee said: "Those who have increased the prices are right. But they need to think about the people. We have to think of an alternative in the interest of the people. I will hold a meeting. We don't have money, but I can help. But even if we pay money, gas will not be available. The biggest mistake was to make that 25-day announcement. Why did they say that? That is my objection. I will consider an alternative and then announce it!''

Meanwhile, Banerjee held a separate meeting with oil companies on Wednesday afternoon. Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty was also present in the meeting.

