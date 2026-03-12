Mamata Banerjee announces formation of West Bengal Traders' Welfare Board​

Kolkata, March 12 (IANS) Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced the formation of the West Bengal Traders' Welfare Board (WBTWB) for the overall welfare of the traders’ community in West Bengal.​

Read More

Using her X handle, Banerjee made the announcement, which she said had been a long-standing demand of the traders’ community.​

"I am very happy to announce the constitution and notification of the West Bengal Traders’ Welfare Board (WBTWB), which I committed to at the State Traders’ Convention and the Business & Industry Conclave in December 2025. We fulfil what we promise! This was a long-standing demand of our trading community. My heartiest congratulations to them," Banerjee wrote.​

The Board has been set up to help the traders’ community have a dialogue with the state government.​

"The Board will provide an institutional platform for regular dialogue and coordination between the trading community and the Government, with representation from every district of the State. It will work to address the concerns of lakhs of traders," she said.​

The Chief Minister further informed that the Chairperson of the Board will be the President of the Confederation of West Bengal Traders Association (CWBTA), the State’s apex body of traders, thereby ensuring strong representation from the community itself.​

"Our traders are the backbone of Bengal’s economy. We remain committed to standing with them and working together to build a stronger, more vibrant economic future for our State," added the Chief Minister.​

Earlier in the day, Banerjee inaugurated a new 10-storey B.C. Roy Memorial Building at N.R.S. Medical College & Hospital, Kolkata, for providing better patient care. The total financial cost of the scheme is Rs 148 crore.​

At the same time, she announced that the West Bengal University of Health Sciences has constructed a new building at Salt Lake, Kolkata, with a total financial cost of Rs 102.75 crore. ​

The building contains office accommodation as well as space for academic seminars and other important activities.​

--IANS

sch/dan