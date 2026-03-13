Mamata Banerjee announces formation of 5 cultural & development boards for ST, OBC, SC communities

Kolkata, March 13 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, on Friday announced the constitution of five new cultural & development boards for Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Scheduled Caste (SC) communities in the state.

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The CM Banerjee-led Trinamool government has set up cultural & development boards for one SC, two ST, and two OBC communities in Bengal.

While the two ST communities for which the proposed cultural & development boards will be formed are Munda and Kora, the two OBC communities selected in the matter are Kumbhakar and Sadgope. The lone SC community selected on this count is Dom.

Political observers find this announcement quite significant amid the recent tiff between the Centre and West Bengal government, over the alleged breach of protocol during the visit of President Droupadi Murmu, who herself hails from a tribal background, to West Bengal.

Announcing the decision to constitute these five new cultural & development communities, CM Banerjee stated that these five communities were integral to the vibrant fabric of Bengal.

“My heartiest congratulations to all of them,” said CM Banerjee in a statement, which she had posted on the wall of her official social media handle on Friday.

“These boards will protect their unique languages and traditions while ensuring better education, healthcare, and jobs. They will safeguard customary rights and bring further socio-economic growth,” CM Banerjee added.

​In her statement, CM Banerjee pointed out that in 2013,​ the West Bengal government, led by her, established many such cultural and development boards for the weaker communities in the state to ensure their all-round development.

“Our commitment to 'Ma, Mati, and Manush' means we remain dedicated to ensuring no community is left behind. Our goal is simple: To bring a smile to every face through inclusive progress and unwavering support,” CM Banerjee added.

The state BJP leaders have alleged that this announcement is a gimmick before the forthcoming West Bengal Assembly elections scheduled later this year and is an eyewash amid the criticism over the breach of protocol during the President’s visit.

--IANS

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