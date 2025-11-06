Mallikarjun Kharge urges Bihar voters to teach lesson to 'opportunistic rulers'

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday urged the people of Bihar to use their vote as a tool for change, calling it a golden opportunity to teach a lesson to “opportunistic rulers” who, he said, have betrayed the state for the past two decades.

In a post on the social media platform ‘X’, Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Voting for the first phase of the assembly elections has begun in Bihar, the birthplace of democracy. I appeal to every voter in Bihar to exercise their constitutional right in large numbers and give the state a new direction of change after 20 years."

He emphasised the need to build a Bihar where the youth have secure futures and are free from the burdens of unemployment and migration.

"We have to build a Bihar where the future of the youth of the state is secure and they do not have to suffer the pangs of unemployment and migration," he said.

Highlighting his vision of inclusive development, Kharge added, “Every section of the society – Dalit, Mahadalit, tribal, backward, most backward, economically weak, minority, everyone should get equal rights and we should create a new definition of social justice so that Bihar's contribution to the progress of the country increases."

Accusing the ruling parties of branding corruption, misgovernance, and ‘jungle raj’ as “development”, the Congress leader said, “The conscious people of Bihar have a golden opportunity today to teach a lesson to the opportunistic rulers who have betrayed the people of the last 20 years by branding corruption, misgovernance, and jungle raj as "development." Don't let this opportunity slip away."

He concluded by appealing to first-time voters to take part enthusiastically in the democratic process.

"I especially appeal to the youth who are voting for the first time, not to miss this opportunity and to definitely exercise their right to vote for change. Please vote and encourage your friends and family to vote. Jai Hind, Jai Bihar," he said.

Meanwhile, polling for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections began at 7 a.m. on Thursday across 18 districts of the state.

Voting is being conducted in 121 Assembly constituencies, and 1,314 candidates, including 1,192 male and 122 female candidates, are in the fray of this election.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), a total of 3,75,13,302 electors, including 1,98,35,325 males, 1,76,77,219 females, and 758 third gender voters, will decide the fate of 1314 candidates in this election.

The total number of polling stations is 45,341, including 36,733 in the rural areas and 8,608 in the urban areas.

The ECI has declared 320 model stations, 926 women-managed and 107 PwD-managed in these districts. The webcasting will be available in all 45,341 polling stations.

Polling will continue till 6 p.m. in the general booths. However, in six Assembly constituencies located in Naxal-affected areas, voting will conclude at 5 p.m.

Voting is underway in Khagaria, Munger, Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura, Nalanda, Patna, Bhojpur, Madhepura, Saharsa, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Samastipur, Begusarai, and Buxar.

Unprecedented security arrangements are in place for the first phase. Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed across all 18 districts, with special patrols positioned at sensitive and hyper-sensitive booths. Over 15 battalions of forces have been deployed across the state.

--IANS

jk/dpb