Mallikarjun Kharge has no say in Congress: BJP

Bengaluru, Nov 18 (IANS) The Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, on Tuesday said that AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge has "no say" in the Congress party affairs and chided that throughout the Bihar elections, no photos of him could be found anywhere.

Speaking to the media at the BJP state office, Jagannath Bhavan, in Bengaluru, Narayansawamy mocked, "The Congress high command is as good as dead. The AICC president should be the high command, but leaders of the Karnataka Congress do not seem to recognise this."

"It appears they still believe the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is the AICC president," he chided.

He raised questions over the absence of Kharge's photographs and the presence of Rahul Gandhi's pictures during campaigning in the Bihar polls.

Narayanaswamy further said that on one hand, state Congress leaders speak of a change in leadership, and on the other hand, discussions of a cabinet reshuffle are being heard.

"In Gujarat, ministers resigned in the morning, and a completely new cabinet was formed the next day. Here, for a whole year, cabinet reshuffle has turned into a grand event," he taunted.

He criticised Minister for RDPR, IT and BT Priyank Kharge, saying he is "unmatched when it comes to telling lies".

Narayanaswamy recalled that Priyank had claimed he would not allow the Rastriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) route march in his Chittapur constituency, but the march took place successfully, which he must now understand.

Asserting that the issue of bomb blasts should not be compared to religion or caste, he said, "But who carried out the Parliament attack and the Pulwama attack?"

Regarding the recent bomb threat to the Metro, Narayanaswamy said it may be false or it may be real, but such incidents are increasing.

Raising questions over the law and order situation in Karnataka, he said that if the state government ensures punishment for wrongdoers, such incidents can be prevented.

"When it comes to a social media post, they immediately send the police and make arrests, but when criminal activities occur, this government seems soft," he said.

--IANS

mka/svn