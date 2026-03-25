Malappuram Collector seeks report on 'Gulf Offer’ as Thavanur contest turns fiery

Malappurram, March 25 (IANS) The District Collector of Malappuram, the top election authority in the district, on Wednesday has suo motu sought a report from officials monitoring the Model Code of Conduct on whether a controversial campaign offer by a senior leader of the Indian Union Muslim League amounts to a violation.

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The move comes amid an intensifying electoral battle in Thavanur, where an unusual mix of high stakes politics and headline grabbing incentives has added a fresh twist to the campaign narrative.

Traditionally a Left stronghold, the constituency is witnessing an animated contest this time.

At the centre is Left supported independent former Minister and four-time sitting legislator K.T. Jaleel, 59, who shot to prominence as a giant killer in 2006 by defeating IUML heavyweight, P.K. Kunhalikutty from Kuttipuram.

Since then, Jaleel has secured three consecutive wins from Thavanur and is now seeking a fourth term, though the contest appears tighter than before.

Taking him on is Congress leader V.S. Joy, the Malappuram District Congress Committee president and a prominent Youth Congress face.

With the United Democratic Front (UDF) controlling all seven panchayats in the constituency and holding a notional lead of over 10,000 votes from local body polls, Joy’s candidature has energised the Opposition camp.

The spark, however, has come from IUML leader, C.P. Bava Haji’s, widely discussed offer, a 15 day luxury Gulf trip for booth level workers who secure the maximum lead for Joy.

While the promise has boosted morale among UDF workers prompting quips that “this time even booth agents may travel” it has also drawn the attention of election authorities.

For Jaleel, backed by the Left Democratic Front despite internal murmurs, the challenge is significant.

His narrow victory margin of under 2,200 votes last time underscores the stakes.

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance is looking to leverage its growing vote share, adding another layer of unpredictability.

As scrutiny over the “Gulf offer” intensifies, Thavanur’s battle is no longer just political, it now carries regulatory overtones, making it one of the most closely watched contests this election.

--IANS

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