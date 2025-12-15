'Making baseless allegations': Lalan Singh hits out at Cong over vote theft claims

New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) Union Minister and former JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh, also known as Lalan Singh, on Monday hit back at the Congress over its allegations of vote theft.

His remarks came as the Congress held a major rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan to intensify its campaign against the alleged vote fraud and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists. Party workers and leaders from across the country gathered in the national capital to participate in the mega rally.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Lalan Singh said, "I have already said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had advised them (the Opposition) to win the confidence of the public by offering solutions. Instead of earning people's confidence, they are making such baseless allegations that have nothing to do with politics. Let them continue making allegations."

Meanwhile, the Union Minister alleged that the Congress' real objective is to 'eliminate' Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"This is their language and culture. On the basis of this culture alone, they think they can rule the country," he said.

This accusation followed reports and visuals of some Congress workers raising controversial slogans at the venue of the party's mega rally in Delhi on Sunday.

Visuals showed a section of Congress workers raising "Modi teri kabra khudegi" slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Lalan Singh also congratulated Nitin Nabin on being appointed as the Bharatiya Janata Party's national working president.

"I want to congratulate him. Nitin Nabin is young, energetic, and very hardworking. He works tirelessly, which is why the BJP has given him this responsibility. I hope he will fulfil all his responsibilities very well," Singh said.

The BJP's parliamentary board on Sunday announced the appointment of Bihar Minister and five-term MLA Nitin Nabin as the party's national working president, ending months of speculation. He is expected to be formally elected as the party president in January 2026, with the election to be endorsed at the BJP's National Council meeting in April.

The incumbent national president and Union Minister J.P. Nadda is currently serving on an extension. He had earlier served as working president under then BJP president Amit Shah, who later became the Union Home Minister after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

--IANS

jk/sd/